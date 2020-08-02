Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters Unfollow Larsa Pippen; Here Is All You Should Know

Recently some fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashians are no longer following their longtime friend Larsa Pippen. All of them had been friends for several years and it was also reported that Pippen has unfollowed the Kardashian sisters. This has led fans to believe that the Reality TV stars are not on talking terms and are involved in a feud.

Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians' feud and its history

Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians' have been friends over eight years now. Their friendship dates back to 2012 when Larsa was introduced in the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians as Kim's friend. And on several occasions, Kim had also called Larsa the most positive person she knows. After this, both Kourtney and Larsa's long term relationships with their beau ended around the same time and both were pretty inseparable and at one point Kourtney had reportedly even expressed that Larsa was more supportive than her sisters.

Larsa also had been supportive of Khloe and had also called out Jordyn Woods. Larsa had commented on an Instagram post of Red Table Talk featuring Jordyn. In the comment, Larsa had mentioned that she is waiting to see if Larsa tells the same version of the story she told Khloe. After this Kanye West reportedly had also twitted Larsa Pippen's name and had added a thinking emoji next to it.

After this, all the Kardashians unfollowed Pippen, no one knows why. Pippen then deleted several pics with Kardashian's and posted a pic and in caption expressed how she was in a drama-free zone. She then shut down any news about her feud with Kardashians' and then posted a picture on her Instagram story. Larsa Pippen expressed "I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media.” Take a look at it here.

After a few hours of this post, it was reported that Jordyn Woods had liked a tweet by a fan that had expressed that the Kardashians have unfollowed Pippen as she had had an illicit relationship with Tristan Thompson. There is no proof of this as of now as after the tweet got media attention it was reportedly unliked by Jordyn Woods.

