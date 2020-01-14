MCU Not Keen On Getting Back Dead Characters With The Help Of CGI

It is not shocking to see studios reviving actors with computer-generated imagery, but the popular MCU is not keen on doing so. With dominating the box office for over a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has no plans of reviving some of their dead characters like Ironman and Black Widow. A number of producers have tried to use MCU’s lucrative formula but a few have figured out replicating the necessary ingredients. The makers of the franchise were planning to bring back Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Read more about MCU’s decision of not bringing back their dead characters.

Dead characters in Marvel which have been recreated with CGI

It didn’t seem feasible for the makers to get back Cushing because he had been dead for over 22 years when Rogue One was released. The film was not even in production when Cushing crossed his 20th death anniversary but still, he was introduced in Rogue One. Carrie Fisher was playing a prominent role in the Star Wars franchise but her tragic death made her drop out of the cast. Her character, Leia in the Star Wars films was recreated, not fully exactly like Cushing, but a number of digital effects played a major role in her posthumous appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Marvel Studios, Executive Vice President of Production, Victoria Alonso confirmed the studio's stance of staying away from reviving dead actors with CGI, saying they haven't considered that.

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Sound Editing. Congratulations! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/w0ZJWXVfpW — Star Wars (@starwars) January 13, 2020

