MCU Plans To Bring Back These Dead Marvel Characters In Phase 4

Marvel is one of the most popular superhero franchises which was initiated by the late Stan Lee. The makers have been one at the top of their game to deliver some top-notch films, which have gained a huge fan following. The MCU is currently kickstarting the new saga called, Phase 4. In the previous saga, a number of known heroes lost their lives, but the MCU has shown some hints at bringing them back. Read more to know which heroes will be making a comeback in Phase 4. (spoilers ahead)

Dead Marvel characters coming back in Phase 4

Black Widow

Every Marvel fan knows how they lost of the most influential characters from the Infinity saga. Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, is one of the heroes who lost their lives in the global blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow sacrificed herself in exchange for the Soul Stone so that the remaining Avengers could undo Thanos' snap from Avengers: Infinity War. But she is coming back in Marvel Phase 4 with her feature film, Black Widow. It is not exactly a new beginning, but it is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. She is also going to introduce a new villain called Taskmaster through her upcoming project.

Tony Stark

The death of Iron Man certainly shook the whole world and people have been really keen on watching a glimpse of him in the upcoming Marvel movies. His sacrifice by wielding all 6 Infinity Stones in order to defeat Thanos and his army was one of the most heroic steps taken by the Avengers. With the release of Black Widow, chances of watching RDJ reprise his role has certainly increased. The film is based prior to the both Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark's deaths. The makers have not made any official announcements, but getting back the genius billionaire philanthropist will excite all the Marvel to no end.

Vision

Vision is one of Tony Stark’s creations that was integrated with some high-end artificial intelligence. He was introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and was a part of the Avengers till Infinity War. He lost his life as Thanos brutally pluck out the Mind Stone from his forehead. The sacrificed hero is going to make a comeback in Wanda Maximoff’s upcoming show called WandaVision. WandaVision will explore both Wanda Maximoff and Vision as characters. Well, stay updated with the show as getting back Vision will surely be a difficult but honourable task.

