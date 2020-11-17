Meek Mill Deactivated His Social Media When Dragged For Asking Rappers To Stop Beefing

The American songwriter-rapper Meek Mill deactivated his social media accounts recently after receiving some major backlash. Meek Mill’s Instagram and Twitter pages are no longer to be found as of 4 pm (IST) on November 17, 2020. Meek Mill had announced that he will be deactivating his social media accounts till Friday on his Twitter page.

Meek Mill Deletes Instagram & Twitter

Meek Mill recently deleted his social media accounts after announcing that he will take this break till Friday. The rapper took to his Twitter to announce this. ‘Im deactivating til Friday when I got music out!!!!!!’ the actor wrote in a now-deleted tweet which was later reposted by others. The original tweet cannot be found anymore now as Meek Mill’s Twitter was deactivated along with his Instagram.

Meek Mill’s Proposal for Philadelphia Artists

Earlier the same day, Meek had provoked many people when he had offered to get artists a deal from Philly, better known as Philadelphia. Meek Mill, who is infamous for his outspoken comments and remarks said he would do the deal if the artists put their differences aside after ‘squashing their beef’ and came together. The entire event of this proposal began on Meek Mill's Twitter.

Meek Mill Banned from Philly

After saying that he would try to push the idea ahead even though it is just a raw one currently, the rapper immediately received a lot of backlash. Although his intent seemed to be focused on eliminating hate and violence, the Philadelphia natives did not seem to have taken this idea well. A local rapper, Poundside Pop, even responded to Meek’s proposal in absolute disagreement. While he said, ‘ITS TIME FOR YOU TO PICK A SIDE..... IS YOU ZOO OR NOT N***A????’ one of Poundside Pop’s fans announced a ban on Meek mill. ‘You not from North, bro. You're banned,’ the fan said.

Soon after, Meek Mill responded to it saying he ran the ‘hood.’ Another irked fan passed comment on Meek’s idea while calling him a hypocrite with regards to violence. They pointed out that Meek’s Twitter itself says ‘Killadelphia’ as his location. The ‘Ima Boss’ hitmaker announced his decision to deactivate his social media not much later and deactivated it.

