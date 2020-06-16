Meek Mill's Fans Ask Him To 'sit This One Out' As He Supports B Simone Over Plagiarism Row

Rapper Meek Mill often takes a stand for what he believes in on social media. This time around, Meek Mill came in support of B Simone, who has been accused of plagiarizing the content of her book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. Though Meek came forward to show support to Simone, fans were not particularly impressed by his latest stint as one of the users on Twitter asked Mill to 'sit this one out'.

Meek Mill in troubled waters

As soon as internet users caught the wind of Meek Mill showing support to B Simone, an author who has been accused of plagiarizing many excerpts of her book from several authors, many of them started calling the rapper out. One argument put forward by Meek in support Simone suggested that she should not be cancelled from her entire career for using excerpts from other writers, the rapper also tweeted about how he did not write his own book. But this resulted in a major backlash on Twitter where he netizens could not stop themselves from discouraging Meek from speaking out about the matter. Check out their reaction below -

On the other hand, photos of the plagiarized content from B Simone's book started going viral on Twitter recently. A majority of users started sharing photos from Simone's latest book and similar-looking excerpts from various different sources. Check it out below -

Went on Pinterest and found this exact page... pic.twitter.com/PW8UX0gOSk — Symfani Gibson (@iamsymm) June 14, 2020

Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!!



Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING. pic.twitter.com/CCSQ88A85e — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) June 13, 2020

B Simone is yet to respond to any plagiarism accusations but the link to purchase the book from her website has been reportedly removed. Her manager, Mary Seats, has since then come forward and blamed the company which designed the book. Whereas, B Simone's manager also revealed that they are also currently in a lawsuit with the firm which designed the book. Though Meek Mill coming in support of Simone resulted in some people supporting the latter, netizens were also upset over the fact that the rapper did not consider plagiarism to be an offence. At the height of his feud with rapper Drake, Meek Mill had accused the latter to be using a ghostwriter and shamed him for the same.

