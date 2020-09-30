Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Share A Passionate Kiss In 'Drunk Face' Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly recently unveiled her new music video titled 'Drunk Face’. The song premiered on Wednesday, September 30, on his official YouTube handle. The music video for Drunk Face shows glimpses of his life and it also stars his girlfriend Megan Fox. The duo can also be seen showing off their steamy romance in the music video.

The eye-catching visuals in the feature include a shot of them sharing a passionate kiss along with other unforgettable moments in their current relationship, and they seem to prove that they're happier than ever before. In the scene, the duo can be seen sitting in a car and MGK leans on to her and gives her a quick kiss.

Apart from that, the video also showcased several candid footages of the rapper's life in the days leading up to the release of his Tickets to my Downfall album. Another scene shows glimpses of Fox and Kelly boarding a private jet together. In one scene, Megan can also be seen cosying up next to her boyfriend as she paints his nails. Another clipping shows the duo holding hands as they make their way through a crowd of paparazzi. Watch the video below.

About the duo’s chemistry

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kelly opened up about his romance with Megan. He said that he did not know what love was until he met her. He also said that after he made the big chunk of the album, he did fall in love for the first time. He added that it was his first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. He definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist, he revealed. When asked if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly answered, ″Yeah, for sure."

The singer was first linked to Megan back in May, when images of them spending time together began to circulate, causing the actor's exiled husband Brian Austin Green to announce that he had separated with the star late last year after 10 years of marriage. Since then, the pair has become more public in their social media ties, with Kelly confirming their relationship in the Instagram selfie he shared in July.

