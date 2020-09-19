Lady Gaga Calls Her Latest '911' Music Video 'the Poetry Of Pain'; Read More

Lady Gaga recently unveiled her latest single titled '911'. The song premiered on Friday, September 19, on her official YouTube handle. The music video for 911, a song from her album Chromatica, has a surreal story that will leave viewers stumped. The singer has also taken to her social media handle to share glimpses of the music video and also explained details about the song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lady Gaga shared a verse from the music video 911. Along with the song, the actor also penned a long note about the song revealing details about it. she also wrote that the song is very personal to her. She went on to write saying that the short film about the music video is very personal to her. It is also due to her experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within everyone around. She also went on to thank her director/filmmaker, Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with her because her life story spoke so much to him.

The singer further went on to thank “Haus of Gaga” for being strong for her when she wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. She also revealed that it has been years since she felt so alive in her creativity to make together what they did with 911.

She concluded saying that something that was once her real-life every day is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. She also went to call it “the poetry of pain.” Take a look at the post here:

Earlier during an interview with Apple Music, Lady Gaga opened about the meaning of the song, which appears on the Chromatica album. She said that the song is about an antipsychotic that she takes. She also went on to explain saying that she cannot always control things that her brain does and due to which she has to take medication to stop the process that occurs. Watch the video here:

