Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Celebrate Album Launch With A Night Out In Los Angeles

Actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly were recently spotted having a night out in Los Angeles to celebrate his new album, Tickets to My Downfall. The pictures were clicked by fans and paparazzi on Thursday evening and the pictures have been going viral on social media.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's celebrations

Actor Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently had an adventurous night out as they were celebrating the launch of the latter’s new album, Tickets to My Downfall. In the pictures shared, Machine Gun Kelly was seen dressed in a distinct white and pink denim outfit which gave him an uber-cool look. The sleeveless shirt and ripped pants were paired with white shoes that made the outfit look colour coordinated.

Megan Fox, on the other hand, opted for a complete black casual yet stylish look for the night out. She was spotted wearing a pair of black ripped jeans with a plain, pitch black top. She also added a leather jacket to the outfit, giving it a unique style. Megan Fox was spotted wearing a pair of animal print heels and a chic pink coloured sling bag, which added some vibrancy to the outfit. Her hair had been left open with a middle parting and her makeup had been kept light for the occasion. Have a look at the pictures doing the rounds on social media here.

Megan is still a little scared by the paparazzi

but she loves her boy 🔥😍💕🥰#TicketsToMyDownfall #meganfox #machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/gEhjxCwXtu — Getsemani (@Getsema99906110) September 25, 2020

Read Did Megan Fox Tattoo Machine Gun Kelly's Nickname On Her Body? Read Details Here

Also read Channing Tatum Flaunts His Muscular Torso In THIS Shirtless Mirror Selfie, See Here

According to the People magazine, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the sets of their upcoming film, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. In an interaction during The Howard Stern Show, Machine Gun Kelly had given out details about the relationship he shared with the actor. He was of the opinion that he did not know what love was until he had his first eye contact with Megan Fox. He also stated that it was love at first sight for both the artists.

Read Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Reveal They Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Also read Who Is Stormfront In 'The Boys' Season 2? Know Details About New Character And Her Powers

Image Courtesy: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.