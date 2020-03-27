Kevin Owens Destroys Rapper Machine Gun Kelly With A Powerbomb In Throwback Segment: Watch

The WWE Universe has often embraced celebrities outside the combat sports community, who have got pretty much nothing to do with the sport of wrestling. A number of famous celebrities have often been vocal about their urge to be inside the WWE ring. There are some celebrities who have made it into the WWE Hall of Fame list with their limited appearances. However, WWE superstars do not like to play second fiddle to other celebrities especially if it is a WWE event. Here’s a look back at the moment Kevin Owens went on to destroy famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly in a Monday Night RAW segment after the rapper stole the show with his rap verses.

WWE RAW: When Kevin Owens destroyed Machine Gunn Kelly (MGK)

Renowned rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is a self-acclaimed WWE fan and the entire WWE universe rejoiced when MGK decided to step up in a Monday Night RAW segment four years ago. Not only did MGK appear in front of a huge crowd, but he also went on to perform his famous song “A Little More” live and WWE fans were thrilled to witness it. However, Kevin Owens did not like it as Machine Gun Kelly was stealing the spotlight from him. Just after MGK ended his rap verse, Kevin Owens appeared in the arena and confronted him.

Kevin Owens wasted no time and started attacking Machine Gun Kelly while the entire arena watched in a shock. However, it became quite surprising when Kevin Owens went on to land a brutal powerbomb on Machine Gun Kelly. Here’s a glimpse of Kevin Owens destroying Machine Gun Kelly.

WWE News: Kevin Owens after demolishing Machine Gun Kelly

(Image courtesy: WWE Network)