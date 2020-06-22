Megan Fox Finds Support On Twitter As Stories Of Being Sexualized By Michael Bay Resurface

The American actor Megan Fox shot to fame after she starred in 2007's science fiction action film Transformers. She also acted in the sequel of the film titled Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen in 2009. The sci-fi action film franchise has helped catapult her to a whole new level of stardom. However, she could not make it to the third installment of the film after she referred to the director of the film, Michael Bay as Hitler on sets in an interview.

It was also reported that the producer of the film Steven Spielberg fired Megan for comparing Michael to Hitler, but Steven rubbished all the reports in an interview with a magazine in 2011. A Twitter user recently shared a clip of Megan Fox's interview from 2009 during the promotions of Revenge of the Fallen. This led to Twitterati believe that Michael was in the wrong way before Megan called him out publicly.

Twitterati stand with Megan Fox

Before Transformers, Megan Fox also worked with Michael Bay for the first time in 2003's Bad Boys II while she was only 15 and was asked to dance underneath a waterfall in a bikini. Later, in an interview with a reporter in 2007, Megan made a shocking revelation and told that when she went to director Michael Bay’s house to audition for Transformers, he made her wash his Ferrari whilst filming her. She also revealed when she confronted Michael about the same, he abashedly told her that he does not know where the footage was.

The whole matter started surfacing on internet yet again and became a trending topic of discussion on Twitter. While one Twitter user wrote, "Megan Fox has been sexualized from the age of 15 when Michael Bay made her dance in a bikini and wash his car as part of her audition for Transformers. When she spoke out, she was labelled 'ungrateful' by the media and her career was destroyed by Bay and Steven Spielberg" another wrote, "Megan Fox was the victim of an industry that took advantage of and forced an image and a narrative onto her, and when she tried to stand up for herself, they ostracized her. The media was complicit and the general public just stood by and watched". Check out some of the tweets below:

