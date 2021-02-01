Megan Fox Loves MGK's SNL Act, Labels It As "best Performance That Show Has Ever Seen"

Megan Fox recently shared an Instagram post about the new Saturday Night Live episode in which her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly gave a stellar performance. Fox and MGK have been dating for a while and went public with their relationship in June 2020. The Bloody Valentine singer who's named Colson Baker, more commonly known as Machine Gun Kelly, was the musical guest on Saturday night, in the first SNL episode of 2021.

Megan Fox took to Instagram to share three snapshots of the couple together. Machine Gun Kelly can be seen holding the Transformers actress in his arms in two of the photos while the first one is a picture of them walking hand in hand on the sidewalk. The actress had high praise for Kelly's appearance on the episode, calling it the "best performance that show has ever seen 🤯💔" Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Machine Gun Kelly On SNL

On Saturday, MGK took the Studio 8H stage for his first performance of the night and startedwith his hit My Ex’s Best Friend. Over the course of its 46 seasons, SNL has come to be a platform for some of the music industry's most iconic and beloved musicians along with their hilarious sketches. This season alone has included talented musical performers like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and more. Check out Machine Gun Kelly's first performance on last week's Saturday Night Live episode.

Machine Gun Kelly's second performance was on his song Lonely. It was a visionary performance by the artist and struck a chord with many fans. Check out Machine Gun Kelly on SNL below.

Megan Fox's boyfriend and more

Megan Fox and boyfriend MGK have been together since mid last year; the media recently sparked engagement rumours about the couple, but were promptly shut down by the Transformers actress via her Instagram story. Megan Fox has also appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for his song Bloody Valentine. The actress was last seen in the movie Rogue where she played the lead character of Samantha O'Hara.

Megan Fox, however, has quite a few movies lined up for the future. The actress is set to star in the movie Big Gold Brick as Jacqueline, in Midnight in the Switchgrass as Rebecca Lombardi and in Till Death as Emma. Fox will also be filling in as a voice role in the animated film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins as Princess Leilani. The exact date and year of release for these movies are still unknown.

