Are Shawn Mendes And Ladylove Camila Cabello Already Engaged?

Celebrity couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's engagement recently became the talk of the town after National Enquirer reported that they are planning to walk the aisle this year. However, millions of fans are convinced that the love birds are already engaged as they're often spotted spending most of their time together. Thus, read on to know more about Shawn's take on his engagement and marriage with Camila.

Also Read | Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Planning Their Engagement In 2021? Know Here

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello engaged?

No, although millions of fans across the world like to believe that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are already engaged, it is not true. The couple is yet to exchange their engagement rings. However, their engagement is on the cards and their marriage is reportedly sooner than what fans expect. If the grapevines are to be believed, Shawn and Camila will be taking their wedding vows this year itself. But, neither of them have either announced it or confirmed the same.

However, not so long ago, Shawn had spoken about his engagement plans with Camila in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. In an interaction with Katie Krause on ET, the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back crooner had stated that Camila has been one of his closest friends since he 15 years old. He added saying he knows that they are very young so he does not want to jump 'insanely fast' into it. However, the 22-year-old concluded expressing that he thinks when one finds their person, they feel and know that they have found their person.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Drops Eye-catchy Comment On Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Video

Shawn's ladylove Camila Cabello had recently featured in his Netflix documentary titled In Wonder, which had released in October 2020. Ardent fans of the couple had gotten enough insight into Shawn and Camila's relationship through the Netflix documentary. In fact, speculations about their wedding heated up even more after the release of In Wonder and after the release of their Christmas song.

Also Read | Sam Smith Accepts Shawn Mendes' Apology Note, Says "We Are All Growing"

Meanwhile, after adopting a pet dog together, they also welcomed 2021 together by spending quality time with each other on New Year's Eve in Toronto. Camila had also shared a picture from their apartment with their pooch Tarzan and captioned it writing, "may we all be happy and peaceful. may we all be healthy and safe. may we all be free from suffering and fear. may we all be strong and feel like we belong. Happy New Year". Take a look:

Also Read | Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Release 'The Christmas Song', Reveal Dog Tarzan Directed It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.