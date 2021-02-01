Megan Fox Responds To Engagement Rumours With Machine Gun Kelly With An Interesting Pic

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had recently sparked engagement rumours. This was when Megan was spotted in New York City this week wearing a huge ring on her left hand. However, on Friday, Megan Fox had denied these rumours through a picture on Instagram story. Read ahead to know more.

On her story, Megan posted a picture of her left hand. Her nails were painted and she posted her hand that had a massive ring with a special message that read, "F— You". Her story was caption-less and seemed like she explained it all about her engagement rumours without saying a word. For reasons unknown, Fox later deleted her story.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

According to People, a source said that they are very serious and are planning on spending their future together. There would be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged at the moment. The source added that Megan needed her divorce to be finalized before she could fully move on. The source also added that she is happy, and she made sure that the children are doing well irrespective of the divorce. The source said that Brian Austin Green, her estranged husband, has moved on and is happier as well.

Megan and Kelly first met on the sets of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass which was getting filmed in Puerto Rico. They made their relationship official in July 2020. Kelly announced the same by sharing a post on Instagram. A source also told People that the couple were in a committed relationship and it was not just a fling. They were planning a future together.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

The day before Thanksgiving 2020, Megan filed a divorce to end her marriage with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Earlier, Green had confirmed that the two had separated in May after 10 years of marriage. Megan and Brian share three children. They both have been in good terms with each other despite their differences. Brian is currently in a relationship with Sharna Burgess, who is an Australian ballroom dancer.

