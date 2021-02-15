Megan Fox's Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Wears Her Blood Around His Neck In V-Day Tribute

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has blossomed over the past year. On their first Valentine's Day together, he shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, with a closeup of a necklace that appears to contain a drop of blood within it. Making a passionate Valentine's Day tribute to Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he wears her blood around his neck.

Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram post

One of the pictures of his post featured a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood and was hanging from a necklace. In his caption, he claimed that he wears Megan's blood around his neck. Fans were left in awe and dropped numerous comments on the post in no time.

Megan's Instagram post

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend also shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram. One of the videos showed Megan holding onto Kelly’s waist from behind him while she had her feet on top of his as he walked her around the room. Megan captioned her post by writing a short note that read, “there goes my heart, manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy. Magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius. The journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him. Happy valentine’s day rehab barbie" (sic).

More about the couple

Megan and Kelly first met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass which was getting filmed in Puerto Rico. They made their relationship official in July 2020. Kelly announced the same by sharing a post on Instagram.

The day before Thanksgiving 2020, Megan filed a divorce to end her marriage to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Earlier, Green had confirmed that the two had separated in May after 10 years of marriage. Megan and Brian share three children. They both have been on good terms with each other despite their differences. Brian is currently in a relationship with Sharna Burgess.

