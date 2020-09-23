Megan Thee Stallion Makes It To The '2020 Time 100 Most Influential People' List

On Tuesday night, Time magazine published its annual '100 Most Influential People' list. This year, Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is one of the honourees on the list. Along with her mention, the magazine also shared a note penned by Taraji P. Henson.

Megan on 2020 Time 100 Most Influential People list

Taraji showered love upon Megan Thee Stallion by remembering how she heard the latter on one of the famous DJ radio shows. Taraji expressed that Megan rode the beat as she had never heard anybody ride the beat in a long time. She also added that there was something about Megan Thee Stallion that will make people her fan, as soon as they discover her.

Speaking about her family, Taraji wrote that Megan lost much of her family, her mother, her father, her grandmother and added that she is the epitome of tenacity. She was shot this summer, and still, people tried to tear her down, Henson penned. The actor further expressed that it's invigorating to see Megan become a 'platinum-selling artist' with the viral hit Hot Girl Summer and multiple No. 1 songs in the past year.

She mentioned Megan's Savage and WAP and remarked that she's 'deep' and called her an 'entertainer'. She expressed that Megan Thee Stallion is a 'free spirit' and added that she just wants her to 'keep winning'.

Along with Megan Thee Stallion, Basket ballplayer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, American author Ibram X. Kendi; others like Nathan Law, Tomi Adeyemi, Gabriela Cámara, Camilla Rothe also made to it the 2020 Time 100 Most Influential People list. The magazine listed artists like Jennifer Hudson, Selena Gomez, Bong Joon Ho, LASTESIS, Julie Mehretu and others. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also made it to the 2020 Time 100 Most Influential People list this year.

Taking to his Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed gratitude and wrote, "TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I'm honoured to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100." Soon, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, Badshah, Aparshakti Khurana, Neena Gupta, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Angad Bedi, and many others congratulated Ayushmann Khurrana.

