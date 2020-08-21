Megan Thee Stallion Claims Rapper Tory Lanez Shot Her, Says 'Stop Lying'

Megan Thee Stallion recently made major headlines after the release of her song/music video with Cardi B WAP which quickly became a hot topic for netizens to discuss. This time around, the hip hop star has come forward and alleged that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the leg. Megan was shot in a car outside a Hollywood Hills home back in July. Now, in a defiant Instagram live session, the Savage singer has urged Tory Lanez to 'stop lying' and admit that he shot her.

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez

This will mark the first time Megan has openly stated the person's name who shot her. Megan furthermore stated that Tory shot him and got his publicist and people around him to lie and hide the truth. Continuing her revelations, Megan provided her point of view of what happened in the car. The hip hop artist revealed that she did not do anything to provoke the shooting but chose to stay silent as she did not want any more trouble upon both of them.

Representatives of Lanez, the 28-year-old rapper who goes by the legal name of Daystar Peterson, were reached out by news portals in the USA. They have not responded to any requests of clarification on the matter as of now. Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete revealed that when Los Angeles police came to inspect the situation, she got scared for her safety and the legal repercussions which prompted her not reveal the details of the shooting.

Tory Lanez was arrested by LA Police the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon. He was later given bail that day itself. The Canadian rapper has not been charged with any crimes related to Megan's shooting incident. Police and prosecutors have gone on the public record and said that the case remains to be under investigation. Megan was shot in the foot and had updated her fans that she is expected to make a full recovery. But, she had to go through a surgery which she deemed to be 'super scary' during an Instagram live session.

