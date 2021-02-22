Megan Thee Stallion Stands Strong For 'boo' Pardison; Addresses Their Supposed Fight Video

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion defended her 'boo' Pardison Fontaine over abuse concerns, during a live session on Instagram on Friday. Interestingly, the rumours of Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's relationship have been floating on the internet for the past few weeks. But a video clip, which went viral a couple of days back, shifted the opinions of fans of the rapper. Clearing the air around the matter, Megan not only confirmed her relationship with Pardi, but also defended him.

Megan Thee Stallion defends her boo Pardi

The 26-year-old rapper said, "Y'all not about to play with my man" while blushing. After confirming, she added, "He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend. He probably on his live blushing. Okay, let me get off. But yeah, stop playing with him". As mentioned above, in the live Instagram video, the Texas rapper addressed their supposed fight video. In the viral video clip, a man held the camera as Pardison allegedly pounded on Megan’s bathroom door.

Disagreeing with people's opinion on her new boyfriend, the WAP singer said, "People don't know what the h*** they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi[son Fontaine]". She further added, "Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know. That's my boo. And I really like him. He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so you all know".

Hours after Megan confirmed their relationship, Pardi shared a handful of photos of the two on Valentine’s Day. Pardison revealed he surprised Megan with a private jet and dozens of roses. In a video clip, she asks, “Pardi, where are you taking me?” to which he replies, “To dinner!”.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend?

Pardison Fontaine is a 31-year-old New-York based American rapper and songwriter. Pardison is best known for his 2018 single Backin' It Up featuring Cardi B. however, his debut album UNDER8ED was released in November 2019. As per Elle's report, he has a 4-year-old daughter, Jordy Jr., who was born in 2016.

