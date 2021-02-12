Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion Give 'bestie Vibes' In '34+35 Remix' Video

After teasing the release of her much-awaited collaboration with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her chartbuster song 34+35 on Instagram since earlier last month, Ariana Grande has finally dropped the music video of 34+35 (Remix). On Friday, the music video of the remix song, starring Ariana, Doja and Megan, was dropped on the American songstresses' YouTube channel. She released 34+35 (Remix) a couple of days before dropping the deluxe version of 'Positions' album on February 19, 2021.

34+35 (Remix) music video becomes an instant favourite for fans

On February 9, 2021, Ariana Grande announced the release dates of 34+35 (Remix) music video & Positions Deluxe on her Instagram handle, leaving fans gushing. Now, earlier today, i,e. Feb 12, the Grammy Award-winning singer has dropped the music video of the remix version of her chartbuster song, 34+35. For the unversed, the original song is from the God is a Woman hitmaker's sixth studio album, Positions, which released back in October 2020.

After an overwhelming response to the original song from Positions album, Ariana decided to collaborate with sensational rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion to treat fans with a remix version. The steamy music video of the remix song opens to the trio chilling by the pool on lounge chairs as they sipped on some champagne in their extravagant lingerie. Throughout the music video, directed by Stefan Kohli, Ariana, Doja and Megan are shown to spend some girl-gang time in a bel-air mansion.

Watch the music video of 34+35 (Remix) on YouTube below:

In less than an hour from its release on YouTube, the music video has already garnered over 450k views, more than 260k likes and 24k comments on the video-sharing platform. Soon after the release of 34+35 (Remix), ardent fans of the Into You crooner took over Twitter to share their reaction to the newly-released music video. While one user tweeted writing, "Omg y’all slayed with this! It’s so good and y’all look so happy and that makes me so happy! #3435RemixVideo", another wrote, "34+35 REMIX WAS A SHORT FILM COME THROUGH STEFAN KOHLI HOLY SH**! COME THROUGH CINEMATOGRAPHY! I couldn't take my eyes off the screen omg".

Check out some more reactions by fans below:

Me watching Ariana Meg and doja in one video...so powerful #3435RemixVideo pic.twitter.com/1DPSyrVoY5 — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) February 12, 2021

i love you with all my strength and all my heart, you're amazing and i’m very proud to be your fan. thank you for everything 🤍 @ArianaGrande #3435RemixVideo pic.twitter.com/CSU0TZ4Rzr — 𝑗𝑢𝑙𝑦𝑎 (@swttruly) February 12, 2021

My fave is the girlies singing/rapping along with each other's verses 😭😭 #3435RemixVideo — ㅇㅇ w || TASTY LOCKDOWN (@needyseokkie) February 12, 2021

i loved the live countdown💓💓 @ArianaGrande reminds me of old times when you used to do lives and chat with us. didn't know how much i needed and missed it till now!!💫#3435RemixVideo — chlo (@daisynlily_) February 12, 2021

the way I totally and completely won tonight. thank you to music. thank you to women. thank you to my favorite people 🌼🤍🌼#3435RemixVideo#TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/hOQfhynsox — nicole 🕊️ | hire alex fitzalan challenge 🤍 (@sweetlore_soc) February 12, 2021

the #3435RemixVideo has big “so true, bestie” energy and I am here for it. pic.twitter.com/IaOULteCjI — marvel conspiracy theorist (@reina_del_north) February 12, 2021

Ariana Grande is literally the oldest one here but looks the youngest, why is this me #3435RemixVideo pic.twitter.com/9aEqwpkV9k — I K E R (@ikerdruiz) February 12, 2021

