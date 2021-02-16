Megan Thee Stallion Rings In 26th Birthday With New Track Southside Forever Freestyle

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared an Instagram post yesterday, on the occasion of her birthday, in which she shared a clip from the music video of her new song, Southside Forever Freestyle. Megan released the song in celebration of her birthday and shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME #MeganMonday". Megan Thee Stallion also teamed up with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat for the music video of 34+35 Remix which premiered just a few days ago, on Feb 12.

Megan Thee Stallion's birthday was on Feb 15, and the rapper celebrated it by releasing her song which is a homage to Houston, her hometown. In the video as well, Megan can be seen sporting a Houston Rockets baseball cap and a matching bikini. The rapper didn't just release a music video for her birthday but also changed the names on all of her social media handles to her 'alter ego' name, Tina Snow. Check out her post below.

Megan Thee Stallion's birthday; fans and friends react

Megan Thee Stallion's video for her 26th birthday received many reactions. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, French Montana, Juicy are just some of the names of celebrities that wished the artist and showed praise for the video. Miley Cyrus even commented saying, "you r the ONE!" for the rapper. Long time producer Juicy J, who is also featured in the video operating a pair of CDs, commented on the post with fire emojis. Many of Megan's fans also commented on the video praising her and wishing her a very happy birthday and calling her "queen" and "superstar". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Megan Thee Stallion's songs and more

Megan Thee Stallion's songs include one studio album, three mixtapes, three extended plays, over twenty singles. Megan's song WAP with Cardi B recently featured no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the 34+35 Remix with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat also hit number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Megan Thee Stallion's most recent song which she released for her 26th birthday has already received more than 700k views on Youtube. You can check out the full video for Southside Forever Freestyle below.

