T-Pain Reveals How Disrespectful Travis Scott Was While Collaborating; Fans Enraged

T-Pain recently talked about his experience with Travis Scott and how Travis ditched him multiple times. This reveal took place on Twitch, where T-Pain usually goes live to talk about his work. Fans are infuriated after they came to know about the whole incident. Read ahead to know what T-Pain exactly said.

T-Pain telling the story about Travis Scott falling asleep on him in the studio. pic.twitter.com/7lSPJ7xyhg — c (@chuuzus) July 15, 2020

Earlier this month, T-Pain went live to talk about making music with Travis Scott. T-Pain started off by explaining how it was difficult working with Travis from the start. When they would get together to work, Travis would start complaining about something. The first time, Travis complained about the speakers and how they weren't loud enough, so the singer got some new speakers and tried making music again.

At that point, T-Pain revealed that Travis played some beats from his then-unreleased album, Astroworld, which motivated T-Pain to make some music with the young rapper. T-Pain then explained how at one point he was trying to explain to Travis how he produced music, and Travis was distracted with his friends. T-Pain didn't understand what they were doing but after a while Travis and his whole crew were asleep.

T-Pain even said that Scott was asleep standing up. At this point, T-Pain explained how he felt Travis was unwilling to collaborate but he still tried to push for them to make music together and set two dates to meet up. But Travis didn't show up for any of the sessions. Apparently T-Pain was still paying for the speakers he had ordered to help Travis make music.

The audacity of Travis Scott to disrespect T-Pain, say fans

After listening to the whole incident, fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure. Many fans are eagerly waiting to hear new music from T-Pain and they could not believe how Travis disrespected the rap legend. One fan wrote - The audacity of Travis Scott to disrespect the person who laid the blueprint for his... well T-Pain's style. And then there was Future and Kanye A whole industry full of T-Pain clones today but have the nerve to disrespect him as if he made (#) autotune popular. Take a look at all the comments:

To artists like Travis Scott for disrespecting a artist like T-Pain who open the doors for artists like you pic.twitter.com/IegGZht1KT — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) July 15, 2020

The audacity of Travis Scott to disrespect the person who laid the blueprint for his... well T-Pain's style. And then there was Future and Kanye



A whole industry full of T-Pain clones today but have the nerve to disrespect him as if he made #autotune popular pic.twitter.com/k8qpfrfo8x — P. Against The World 🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) July 15, 2020

Does Travis Scott not understand that T-Pain walked so he can run???? — tahjá 安详 (@tahjaserene) July 15, 2020

Travis Scott set up a 5 day studio session with T-Pain and ghosted him all 5 days DIDNT show up wasted T-Pains time and his money and didn’t tell T-Pain why. Then showed up one day and T-Pain was just rambling about all the ideas he had and he looked back and Travis was sleep... — soufside shawty🧞‍♀️ (@therealesohe) July 15, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: T-Pain & Travis Scott's Instagram

