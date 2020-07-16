Last Updated:

T-Pain Reveals How Disrespectful Travis Scott Was While Collaborating; Fans Enraged

T-Pain reveals how disrespectful Travis Scott was while collaborating and fell asleep multiple times. Take a look at the whole incident and how fans reacted.

Written By
Tulip Roy
T-Pain

T-Pain recently talked about his experience with Travis Scott and how Travis ditched him multiple times. This reveal took place on Twitch, where T-Pain usually goes live to talk about his work. Fans are infuriated after they came to know about the whole incident. Read ahead to know what T-Pain exactly said. 

Earlier this month, T-Pain went live to talk about making music with Travis Scott. T-Pain started off by explaining how it was difficult working with Travis from the start. When they would get together to work, Travis would start complaining about something. The first time, Travis complained about the speakers and how they weren't loud enough, so the singer got some new speakers and tried making music again. 

At that point, T-Pain revealed that Travis played some beats from his then-unreleased album, Astroworld, which motivated T-Pain to make some music with the young rapper. T-Pain then explained how at one point he was trying to explain to Travis how he produced music, and Travis was distracted with his friends. T-Pain didn't understand what they were doing but after a while Travis and his whole crew were asleep. 

T-Pain even said that Scott was asleep standing up. At this point, T-Pain explained how he felt Travis was unwilling to collaborate but he still tried to push for them to make music together and set two dates to meet up. But Travis didn't show up for any of the sessions. Apparently T-Pain was still paying for the speakers he had ordered to help Travis make music. 

The audacity of Travis Scott to disrespect T-Pain, say fans 

After listening to the whole incident, fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure. Many fans are eagerly waiting to hear new music from T-Pain and they could not believe how Travis disrespected the rap legend. One fan wrote - The audacity of Travis Scott to disrespect the person who laid the blueprint for his... well T-Pain's style. And then there was Future and Kanye A whole industry full of T-Pain clones today but have the nerve to disrespect him as if he made (#) autotune popular. Take a look at all the comments:   

Promo Pic Credit: T-Pain & Travis Scott's Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
