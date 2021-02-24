Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Address Tensions Within Royal Family In Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to reveal explosive details about the "tension" in the Royal Family in an upcoming Oprah Winfrey interview which is scheduled to air on CBS on March 7. According to E! News, sources close to the couple told that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "speaking their truth" in the highly anticipated 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey. On February 19, Queen Elizabeth II had confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be returning to their duties as members of the Royal Family "permanently".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Credit: Access Hollywood YouTube

Sources close to the Royal couple have stated that there is "a lot of tension" between them and the Royal Family. They added that the Oprah interview is going to put the spotlight on the couple's experiences living with the Royal Family. According to insider sources, their interview with Oprah will be highly "candid" now that they have been officially "released' from their royal duties.

The couple has decided to become more open about their experiences after they initially stepped down last year and subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California. So what can fans of the Royal family expect in the upcoming interview? A source close to the couple explained that they will touch upon how their mental health was affected during their official duties, especially the media frenzy that sparked disagreements between the couple and senior members of the royal family.

Another focal point of interest for fans will be the relationship between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. There have been rumours that the brothers are not on good terms, as revealed by a close friend of the Sussexes. They said that last month, Prince Harry was "heartbroken" over the couple's growing estrangement with the Royal Family.

Last week, Prince Harry and Megan Markle also announced that they're expecting another child, following her miscarriage in July 2020. It is expected that "motherhood" will be another topic that will be discussed during the 90-minute special with Oprah. A press release announcing the interview stated that Meghan will discuss "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

Queen Elizabeth makes a come-back on March 7

While the couple has planned to reveal all explosive details in their upcoming interview, Queen Elizabeth will also make a come-back on the same day, just hours before the couple's interview. Westminster Abbey's official channel posted news that a message from Her Majesty will air during a BBC One special entitled A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, on the same day on March 7, raising speculations among fans as to whether The Queen is attempting to "overshadow" her grandson's interview. Further details about this broadcast are awaited.

