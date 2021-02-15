David Miller Net Worth, IPL 2021 Salary, House And Top Career Stats Of RR Batsman

South African batting dynamite David Miller represented the Rajasthan Royals camp in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On January 20, the franchise included the cricketer in their list of 17 retentions for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction as well as the tournament itself, here is a look at some of the details regarding David Miller’s net worth, IPL 2021 salary and his personal life.

Rajasthan Royals retentions ahead of IPL 2021 auction

How much is David Miller net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the David Miller net worth amounts up to ₹81 crore (US$11 million) as of 2021. His net worth comprises the income he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) for being an active South African cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from several domestic and T20 franchises for his domestic cricketing commitments.

According to healthyceleb.com, Miller is sponsored by brands like Fitbit, New Balance and Oakley. The 31-year-old also earns from cricket gear brand DSC Cricket through his brand endorsement deal.

How much is David Miller IPL salary?

David Miller made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2012 edition of the tournament for the Kings XI Punjab. The cricketer joined the Rajasthan Royals camp in 2020 and he continues to remain a part of their franchise. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, he was retained by the Royals for ₹75 lakh (US$105,000). According to reports, the Miller IPL salary for the 2021 season is also speculated to be the same.

David Miller in PSL 2021

David Miller is set to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season for the Peshawar Zalmi. However, he will miss the first phase of the tournament due to domestic cricketing commitments back in South Africa. In January, Miller was included in the Platinum salary bracket for the PSL 2021 season.

Check out the category wise player lists for the #HBLPSLDraft



Platinum, Diamond, Gold (Foreign)



More: https://t.co/E9sW6c4rdZ pic.twitter.com/p5Uf3LrKBY — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 9, 2021

David Miller house and personal life details

David Miller was born on June 10, 1989 at Pietermaritzburg in the Natal Province. Here is a look at some snippets from his house and his personal life as he spends time with his family and friends.

