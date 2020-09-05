Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Deal To Be Examined By Royal Officials

The United Kingdom Royal officials are set to investigate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $150m Netflix deal as per the couple's agreement to the approval of any new commercial ventures when they quit public life earlier this year.

According to the Daily Mail, a royal palace source claimed that despite stepping down from royal duties, Meghan and Harry's profit-oriented plans would be 'subject to discussion'.

Harry and Meghan to work on impactful content

According to reports, the palace is worried about how it will look to the British taxpayer when Meghan and Harry still have not paid off the $ 3.1 million (£2.4million) spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Meghan and Harry announced on Wednesday, September 2 that they had come up with a production company to shoot documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programmes.

The royal couple promised to make 'impactful content that unlocks action' and are expected to create content on subjects including on 'mental health', an animated series about women, a nature documentary and shows on community service.

According to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry left as working members of the family with everyone's best wishes and it is being said that any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household.

The couple were allowed to broker commercial deals in January under the condition that the moneymaking projects will be scrutinised by the Queen after a year. The historic agreement ruled the couple will drop their HRH titles, pay back the $ 3.1 million of taxpayer cash and no longer receive public funds, as per reports.

Meghan Markle recently narrated the Disney Plus docuseries Elephants, while Prince Harry has partnered with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple+ docuseries about mental health. He also made a surprise appearance in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix trailer which tells the story about Paralympic Games.

Spotify deal on the cards

Earlier, media reports hinted Meghan and Harry could soon sign a deal with the music streaming platform Spotify for an exclusive original podcast series. As per a report in the Mirror, the music streaming giant could offer the couple over a million dollars if they agree to do a podcast with them.

According to reports, Spotify is currently preparing a detailed offer and will approach the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the coming weeks to finalise the deal.

This comes after the streaming platform saw The Michelle Obama Podcast scoring high approval ratings since it debut in July 2020. The company had signed the former US First Lady in an exclusive deal for an original podcast series on its platform.

