Meghan Markle Bags First Gig With Disney Weeks After Royal Exit Along With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s royal exit brought light upon a never-before-witnessed event in the royal family. Now reports suggest that she has bagged her first job in Hollywood. Meghan Markle, the former Suits actor will be seen in a Disney venture. This comes only a few weeks after the Dutchess of Sussex had released a statement of her royal exit alongside Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's first job after British Royal family exit

However, hold your horses, as she is yet to make a comeback on screen. The Disney gig in question is a voiceover project by the makers and Meghan Markle will be voicing some mammals. The film is called Elephants and Meghan will be voicing their journey. The 38-year-old will be responsible for the narration of the documentary. It is slated to release on April 3, 2020.

Disney revealed that Meghan Markle is involved in the Elephant film project on March 26, 2020. They mentioned Meghan Markle’s name along with the title, The Duchess of Sussex. However, it is reported that she will be leaving the title behind on March 31, 2020. Earlier it was reported that Meghan Markle might have a new role in one of the Disney ventures. However, this has a little back story to it, Meghan Markle was originally interested in voiceover work as revealed by Prince Harry during the 2019 premiere of The Lion King in U.K. Reports suggest that there are video footages of Prince Harry and Bob Iger talking about the same. Looks like Elephants is the result of his conversation.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

Meghan Markle’s voiceover in Elephants will be the narration of a one thousand mile journey of an Elephant family. The documentary is referred to as ‘a journey that will change your lives’ as per reports. It will witness many challenges faced by the mammal in the wild. There is another film of similar nature, Dolphin Reef, which will be voiced by Natalie Portman.

