Meghan Markle Turns 39: Here Are 5 Brief Roles The Duchess Of Sussex Played Before 'Suits'

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Meghan is widely popular for essaying the role of Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. However, before Suits, she has a wide-ranging career wherein she was seen essaying brief roles in films like Remember Me and more. From playing small roles to being a briefcase model, here are five memorable roles essayed by her.

Remember Me

Released in 2010, Remember Me is a romantic comic-of-age drama movie helmed by Allen Coulter. The movie stars Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of two lovers namely Tyler, whose parents split after his brother’s suicide and Ally who lives each day to the fullest after witnessing her mother’s murder. In the film, Meghan Markle played a fairly small but impactful role. She essayed the role of a bartender named Megan in the movie.

A Lot Like Love

A Lot Like Love is a 2005 romantic-comedy movie directed by Nigel Cole. Starring Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet, the plot of the movie revolve around the life of Oliver and Emily who join the mile-high club together on the way from LAX to NYC. The story unveils how they discover they are meant for each other. Meghan made a special appearance in the film as the “Hot Girl” on the plane.

General Hospital

General Hospital is a daytime television medical drama which is listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera. The plot of the movie revolves around families, friends, enemies and lovers who experience life-changing events in the large upstate city of Port Charles, which has a busy hospital. Meghan starred in one of the episodes of the soap opera essaying a brief role and her character's name was Jill.

Deceit

Directed by Mathew Cole Weiss, Deceit is a 2006 drama movie. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a man who returns to his hometown after his father’s death. He soon starts having an affair with the wife of his old best friend. Meghan essayed the role of Gwen in the film. The director of the film praised her performance in a tweet shared by him. Take a look at it here:

In honor of the royal engagement, go check out MEGHAN MARKLE in my movie from years back - DECEIT. Trust me, you won't be disappointed (do not trust me). pic.twitter.com/0th2Xmx9hi — Matthew Cole Weiss (@MattColeWeiss) November 27, 2017

Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal is the American version of the international game show of Dutch origin. In the initial days of her career, Meghan appeared in the game show as the model a holder of the silver briefcase. Meghan reportedly said that she opted to play the role while she was auditioning and trying to make ends meet.

