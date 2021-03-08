Meghan Markle Gets Support From Gayle King Amid Recent Bullying Accusations

Actress and current member of the British Royal family, Meghan Markle has recently been facing accusations of bullying by a former communications secretary from the palace. A host of celebrities have come to Meghan Markle's aid, calling these accusations ridiculous. CBS news journalist Gayle King has also rushed to be by Meghan's side and accused the Royal Family of having a hand in launching "a full-scale takedown" against Markle. Meghan Markle's Oprah interview conducted by CBS was staged at Gayle King's own mansion, according to multiple reports.

Gayle King and Meghan Markle

Gayle King and Meghan Markle have been good friends as has been evident in the past. King was one of the 20 people invited to Meghan's baby shower when the Duchess was pregnant with her first child, Archie. CBS even released a short clip on their Twitter handle talking about the invitees at the shower.

Also read: Who Is Meghan Markle’s First Husband? Get All The Details About The Actor's Ex-husband

Meghan Markle's friends threw her a baby shower in New York's Upper East Side yesterday, with some big name guests in attendance, including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and our very own @GayleKing!



It was Markle's first trip back to the U.S. since her marriage to Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LXA789zlX4 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019

Gayle King on Meghan Markle's interview

Gayle introduced a clip from the interview on Friday, where she said many things in the defence of the Duchess of Sussex. At one point, King said, "The Palace, also known as The Firm, has launched what appears to be a full-scale takedown of Meghan which is raging in the UK right now, saying she was a mean girl who mistreated staff, and if you meet Meghan Markle nothing could be further from the truth," King also spoke about the accusations of statutory rape against Prince Andrew who was supposedly a good friend of convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has so far denied all such allegations.

Also read: Jessica Mulroney Defends Long-time Friend Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Claims

Gayle King also mentioned how the Royal Family is on a mission of "a huge takedown of Meghan" calling it all "coinkidink". According to multiple reports, King also insisted that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been "villified" by the public. King ended her speech about the interview by mentioning how people will soon understand "what went into their thought process" when they decided to leave the royal family. She also mentioned that people can then make up their own minds since the couple have been "vilified", noting that this has happened more with Meghan in particular as compared to Prince Harry.

Also read: Meghan Markle Reveals Her Sister-in-law Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before The Wedding

Also read: Meghan Markle Reveals She 'just Didn't Want To Be Alive Anymore' In Oprah's Interview

Image sources - Gayle King Instagram, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.