Meghan Markle Reveals Her Sister-in-law Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before The Wedding

Meghan Markle has discussed her relationship with other members of the Royal family in her highly-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex discussed claims that she made Kate cry while speaking with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday evening in the United States. Despite what the tabloids said, Meghan Markle claims that her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, made her cry just before her wedding in 2018, and not the other way around.

The tabloid stories accusing the two women feuding over flower girl dresses before the royal wedding in 2018 were partially true, revealed by Meghan, but it was the former Duchess of Sussex who cried. Meghan revealed that she did not want to be disparaging anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something.

Meghan said that a few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses, and that made Meghan cry as it really hurt her feelings. She added that there was no confrontation, and she doesn't think it's fair for her to get into the details because Kate apologised, and Meghan had forgiven her. She also said, “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

She also said that the timing of the issue was particularly upsetting because of the uncertainty as to whether her father would be attending her wedding. Since pretending to have had a heart attack, he eventually didn't turn up for his daughter's wedding. The Duchess also said that she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the royal family. Meghan also went on to call the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination". The Duchess also came to understand that not only was she not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.

