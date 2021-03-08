Who Is Meghan Markle’s First Husband? Get All The Details About The Actor's Ex-husband

Meghan Markle gained a reputation for herself as an actress, activist, and writer before marrying Prince Harry three years ago. She was known for starring as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who later became a prosecutor, on the hit US television show Suits. She gave up her career as an actor when she became a part of the Royal Family and involved herself in the lifestyle of working royalty. Meghan had been committed to someone else well before she met Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was previously married to Trevor Engelson, a 43-year-old American actor and producer. The pair wed in September 2011, but separated in August 2013, less than two years later. Meghan was 30 years old when she wed Engelson. Find out here who is Meghan Markle’s first husband.

Also read: Meghan Markle And Harry's Interview Might Mark A 'turning Point'

Who was Meghan Markle’s husband before Prince Harry?

As per Town & Country, there was really no clear reason for the couple's divorce, but they specifically cited "irreconcilable discrepancies" as a factor. Meghan's supporters and the general public were taken aback by the divorce, as the two had been together for seven years prior to the wedding. The divorce was later revealed to be due to the Duchess' shooting obligations in Toronto for Suits, and Mr Engelson's need to remain in Los Angeles for work.

Also read: Royal Family To Appear In Front Of Cameras Hours Before Meghan, Harry's Interview

Meghan's first marriage, like her second, was well out of the ordinary. Meghan wed Engelson in a beachside service at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, as per the article. The ceremony was allegedly a four-day celebration, with everyone hitting the dance floor after a short ceremony.

As per an early snippet from Andrew Morton's Meghan: A Hollywood Princess memoir, "Meghan allegedly returned her wedding and engagement rings to Trevor via registered mail, according to a wealthy entrepreneur acquaintance. Meghan decided to end the union, according to another source, and it came completely out of the blue.". The memoir also spoke about how Meghan decided on that course of action because it was the best decision for her at that time.

Also read: Meghan Markle Reveals She And Prince Harry Got Married 'three Days Before' Royal Wedding

In addition, Engelson is currently working on a "divorce comedy" about the royal family, the magazine wrote. It's 'fictional', but it's based on his own life experiences. The official pitch for the show, which Fox is producing, is as follows: "Divorce is a difficult process. It's more difficult to share custody. When your wife ends up marrying a prince in the brutal glare of London's tabloid media, fighting for custody with the British Royal family is next tier."

Also read: Meghan Markle Reveals She 'just Didn't Want To Be Alive Anymore' In Oprah's Interview

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.