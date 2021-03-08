Meghan Markle Reveals She 'just Didn't Want To Be Alive Anymore' In Oprah's Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines ever since their highly-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey aired online. In their interaction with Oprah, the man and wife spilt the beans on their struggles with the royal family. During her sit-down interview, Meghan Markle opened up about battling suicidal thoughts and how she went on to tackle them.

Meghan opened up about the harsh media attention she received as a member of the royal family, saying it drove her to the point where life no longer seemed worth living. The Duchess knew that 'if she didn't say it, then she would do it'. She added, “And I... just didn't want to be alive anymore”. Meghan also went on to say that it was a 'very clear and real and frightening constant thought; thought it would have solved everything for everyone'.

When Oprah asked if she was having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her first child, Meghan replied saying "Yes. This was very, very clear”. Markle also revealed that she approached the palace to tell them she was having a mental health crisis. She also went to one of the most senior people to get help but she was told that she couldn't as it would not be good for the institution. Meghan revealed that she eventually sought help from one of Princess Diana's closest friends.

The Duchess also went on to recall an incident where they went on to see a performance at Royal Albert Hall in January 2019 after she had opened up to Prince Harry about her thoughts. She also recalled him saying, 'I don't think you can go,' and Meghan said that she can't be left alone. Despite their smiles, Meghan claims she can see Harry holding her hand firmly in images from the night. She added that they both were just trying to hold on.

Meghan also said that every time the theatre's lights went down, she was "weeping”. "And that's I think so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. No idea," she added. Meghan also emphasised the importance of having compassion for what is really going on, particularly for those who smile and shine the brightest lights.

