Meghan Markle Has Given A 'powerful Message' With Her Pregnancy Outfit, Says Wes Gordon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines ever since the announcement of their pregnancy. Fans and celebs cannot stop gushing over the pregnancy picture that was shared online by their dear friend which took the internet by a storm. Recently, the designer who modelled the dress of Meghan Markle for her pregnancy announcement spoke about the "powerful message" behind the choice of outfit for the Duchess.

Wes Gordon, who is the creative director at Carolina Herrera, revealed to The Telegraph how Meghan Markle chose to wear a dress she had already owned for her and Prince Harry's major announcement. Wes said he made the dress for Meghan when she was pregnant with Archie, which was almost two years ago. The fact is, it's 2021, and we've got a planet to save, right? This is a situation that is undeniable, and everybody needs to do their part, added the designer.

Wes Gordon went on to say that at Herrera, they are committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics. But the number one thing anyone can do for sustainability is to hang on to those pieces you purchase for a longer period of time and use them. This is why he feels that what Meghan has done is such a 'powerful message’. He also added that just because the dress was two years old did not mean that it made Meghan "feel no less special or no less happy".

About Meghan Markle's pregnancy

The statement from the office read, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child". Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a black-and-white picture of the couple. The picture shows the two sitting near a tree with Harry's hand placed under Meghan's head, as she is lying on his lap.

Photographer Misan Harriman also talked to Good Morning America about taking a photo of a California-based couple while he was thousands of miles away in London. He revealed that he was able to take over the iPad remotely, and they could hear his voice, and it was conversational, and the rest is history. Take a look at the picture.

