Meghan Markle On Oprah's Interview: 'Did Not Fully Understand' The Royal Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines ever since their interview with Oprah Winfrey has been aired. Meghan discussed her relationship with other members of the Royal Family and also shared more details about the same. During the interview, Meghan Markle went on to describe how naive she was about the basic rules of Royal life before she married her husband, Harry, almost three years ago.

During Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess revealed that she did not fully understand the Royal life. She also said that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and did not realise it would be necessary. Meghan said, "I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family and it wasn’t something that was part of the conversation at home or something that we followed."

Meghan also said that her mother asked her if Princess Diana really did an interview to which she replied saying, "Yes, a very famous one". She also expressed gratitude that she had not researched the family any more since it helped her get rid of the nerves before her first interactions with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Also read | Meghan Markle Wears Late Princess Diana’s Bracelet During Oprah Winfrey Interview

More about Meghan and Harry

Meghan said that she and Harry were aligned during their courtship because of their "cause-driven" work. But she did not fully understand the pressure of being linked to the prestigious royal family. She said, "There was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like and it’s so different because she didn’t romanticise any element of it." The couple married at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born one year later. In March 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their departure from Royal duties, citing intrusions and discriminatory attitudes in the British media against Meghan.

Also read | Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Interview Teaser Released: Watch

In the meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to formally launch their new non-profit Archewell in the upcoming months. The duo is also soon going to be parents for the second time and made a formal announcement on Oprah's show as well where they revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. The segment aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Also read | Meghan Markle Spills The Beans On Royal Palace's 'role' In 'perpetuating Falsehoods'

Also read | Meghan Markle Knew Situation Would Get "ugly" Ahead Of Oprah's Interview: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.