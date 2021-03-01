Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Interview Teaser Released: Watch

Fans and followers of the royal couple Meghan and Harry are awaiting the arrival of March 7, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview will be the first time the royal couple would appear on a public platform, after stepping back from their senior royal family roles. CBS recently released the first teaser of the Oprah Winfrey interview, which will air a week later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview teasers

According to a report by Elle, the much-awaited candid interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is all set to air on March 7, 2021. CBS released two teasers on Youtube yesterday, on February 28, where the royal couple could be seen talking about their struggles and that they could come out of it only because they had each other. The first teaser featured Meghan Markle first, looking elegant in a black dress, cradling her baby bump, while she was faced with a question by Oprah, which was, "Were you silent or were you silenced?'

Winfrey further stated that she wants to make it clear that there are no subjects that are off-limits on the show. The first 30-second teaser featured Oprah asking Markle asking, "Almost unsurvivable? Sounds like there was a breaking point" and further said that Meghan has revealed some pretty shocking things in the interview. While the video had no clips of Markle saying anything, Prince Harry did express his worry about history repeating itself.

In the second teaser, Harry talked about his mother, the late Princess Diana's experience, and stated that he is very relieved and happy to be sitting there and talking to Oprah, with his wife by his side. He further explained that he cannot even begin to imagine what it must have been like for his mother to go through the whole process by herself all those years ago. The Duke of Sussex concluded his statement by saying that it was unbelievably tough for him and his wife, but at least they have each other. Meghan and Harry are expected to formally launch their new non-profit Archewell in the coming months. The royal couple is soon going to be parents for the second time and would make a formal announcement on Oprah's show as well. The segment will air on CBS next Sunday, on March 7.

Image Credits: CBS official Youtube Channel

