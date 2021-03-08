Meghan Markle Penned Letters To The Royals 'begging Them To Keep Prince Harry Safe'

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has discussed her relationship with other members of the royal family in the highly awaited recent interview with host Oprah Winfrey. In their interaction with Oprah, the duo spilt the beans on their struggles with the British Royal Family. During her interview, Markle revealed that she wrote letters to the royals begging them to keep Prince Harry safe.

In conversation with Oprah, Meghan revealed that she wrote letters begging the institution to keep Prince Harry’s security detail even if she and Archie would not receive any security. The Duchess revealed that she has seen the letters, the death threats. She also explained that she was desperate for at least one of them have some level of protection.

She also strongly denied being the architect behind "Megxit," claiming that she went into the job hoping to do well but was given no. “No one teaches you how to be royal,” she said, revealing that she had to look up the National Anthem on the internet because no one had bothered to teach her.

More on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle told Oprah that she was shocked by the complete withdrawal of all financial support as that put Harry's safety in jeopardy. Prince Harry also said that he had no choice but to leave when he did, but that he and Meghan were completely cut off when they needed to be supported the most. When they left the royal family a year ago, Harry claims they did it "the way it should have been done." Meghan, on the other hand, said that leaving them to fend for themselves after all financial assistance was abruptly “cut off hurt”.

Harry also said that he was trapped within the system just like his father and his brother are. He added that he was totally cut off financially. His family cut him off and if he didn’t have what his mum, Princess Diana, left him, they wouldn’t have been able to do this. The Prince also said that all he wanted to do was keep his family safe. Meghan said, "I wrote to them, I begged them. I believed them when they said I would be protected”.

