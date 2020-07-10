Meghan Markle Pleads Court To Halt Tabloid From Leaking Friends' Names Amidst Legal Battle

Meghan Markle is currently embroiled in a strong legal battle with a British tabloid whom she sued for allegedly publishing quotes from a confidential and private letter which she had written to her father Thomas Markle, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry in the year 2018. According to media reports, Meghan is now further lashing out at the tabloid as she requested the court to prevent the tabloid from naming her five friends who had earlier spoken to a US-based magazine in her defence. The tabloid which is engaged in the heated legal battle with Meghan has also jumped to their defence saying that one of her friends had 'spoken' about the letter's existence with the magazine.

Meghan Markle calls out the tabloid's 'bullying behaviour'

According to a daily, Meghan's witness statement said that her friends tried to defend her from the British tabloid's 'bullying behaviour.' The statement further said that the tabloid should not name any of her five friends as they are not on trial and neither is she. She added that it is the British tabloid which is instead on trial amidst the legal battle.

Meghan Markle in defence of her five friends

Reportedly, the 38-year-old's statement further said that each of her five friends is a private citizen, and have their basic right to privacy. She further lashed out at the tabloid in the statement saying that their ploy to 'expose' the name of her five friends is purely for commercial and clickbait gain. Meghan also mentioned in the statement that this behaviour of the tabloid is extremely vicious as well as threatening to the emotional and mental well-being of her friends.

Meghan's witness statement reportedly further accused the tabloid of playing a 'media game' with real lives. The Suits actor has urged the court to treat the ongoing legal battle with the sensitivity it truly deserves. Meghan's civil lawsuit has reportedly accused the British tabloid of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law with the publication of the letter. According to media reports, the tabloid further argued in their defence stating that 'there is a huge and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of behaviour of its members.'

