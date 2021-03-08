Meghan Markle Says The 'Queen Been Wonderful' To Her, Loves Being In Her 'company'

Meghan Markle has discussed her relationship with other members of the royal family in her highly awaited recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. During the interview, Meghan Markle went on to talk about Queen Elizabeth and seems like the Duchess has all things nice to say about her. Meghan also went on to recall an incident where she spent some quality time with the Queen.

Meghan revealed that the Queen has always been wonderful to her. The Duchess also loved being in the Queen’s company, adding that Queen Elizabeth reminds her of her own grandmother and described her as ‘warm, welcoming, and inviting’.

Meghan recalled her royal outing with Queen Elizabeth just weeks after her royal wedding where they went on their first joint engagement together. The Queen asked Meghan to join her, and she was on the train. She also said that they had breakfast together that morning and she gave also her a beautiful gift. She recalled saying that they were in the car and she gave Meghan some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared a nice story about a 2018 outing she and the Queen went on together, in which the Queen offered to share her blanket with Meghan to keep her warm. Despite not understanding how to curtsy, the Duchess of Sussex spoke positively about her first encounter with the Queen when she and Harry were dating. She thought that curtsying was what happens outside as that was part of the fanfare. She did not think that was what happened inside and she told Harry, ‘But it’s your grandmother.’ To which he said, 'It’s the queen’. And Meghan said, ‘that was the first moment that the penny dropped’.

More about Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview

The interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday (7 March), offers viewers their first glimpse into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. According to a friend of the couple, the special marks the end of a chapter in their lives, and they are ready to "move on".

