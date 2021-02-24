Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Much-awaited Interview Sparks Bidding War In The UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines ever since the announcement of their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since they quit Britain's royal family, the duo will engage in a sit down with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, 2021. However, UK TV networks are clamouring for Meghan and Harry's televised interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

According to Variety, ITV and Sky are said to have been locked in a bidding war to air an interview in the UK. As of Tuesday night, the BBC has confirmed that the public broadcaster is not involved in the process. It reveals, ‘The BBC is not involved in this bidding war’. Variety also reported that the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, which will be selling the program overseas, is keen for an interview to land on a free-to-air broadcaster that would ensure a significant profile in the U.K.

In particular, ITV has a proven track record hosting content featuring the British Royals, notably the annual Royal Variety Performance, attended by senior members of the Royal Family. For the unknown, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also reportedly gave one of their most prominent interviews to ITV journalist Tom Bradby as part of the 2019 broadcaster's documentary titled "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

Apart from this, Queen Elizabeth II is also set to address the nation on March 7, 2021, just a few hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Monday, Westminster Abbey announced that Her Majesty would be part of the BBC One television special due to the cancellation of the annual Commonwealth Day service this year in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview

As per CBS, Meghan Markle will be on the Oprah Winfrey show to primarily address the birth of their second child, who will be the brother of their first-born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In the interview, Markle will also talk about moving under intense media scrutiny into Royal life, motherhood, philanthropic work and her life, among many other tidbits in the couple's private and public space.

Later on, in the interview, Meghan Markle and Oprah will be accompanied by Prince Harry, as the Royal couple will discuss moving to the United States and their hopes in the future to extend the Royal Family. Oprah Winfrey's interview with Megan and Harry will be titled Oprah, which will be aired on March 7 as the CBS Primetime Special.

