Meghan Markle Was Offended By Princess Michael Of Kent's Jewellery, New Book Reveals

In 2017, reports were doing the rounds that Princess Michael of Kent may have offended Meghan Markle with a particular item from her jewellery. Princess Michael of Kent had worn the jewellery at an event hosted by the Queen. The item of jewellery here in question is a blackamoor brooch that showed the face of an African man and questions were raised over its racial implications and if it had offended Prince Harry’s then-fiancé.

Now the recent Harry and Meghan book, Finding Freedom by the journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have claimed that Meghan Markle was upset by the specific brooch. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Meghan Markle was offended by Princess Michael of Kent's jewellery?

In the newly published royal biography, Finding Freedom book by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it is claimed that Meghan Markle was upset by the brooch which seemed to send a concerning message at the beginning of her royal life. Harry and Meghan were not married yet at the time of this specific incident.

The book mentions that in the back of Meghan Markle’s mind, she was wondering if there was not any message being sent in the pin. The book also suggested that the brooch was insensitivity towards Meghan Markle’s African American roots. A lot of people felt in the same way and many of them even took to their social media to express their shock and concern regarding the same as the photos of Princess Michael of Kent started doing the rounds on the internet.

Princess Michael of Kent's blackamoor brooch

Princess Michael of Kent wore the Blackamoor brooch which depicted an African man to the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2017. It was one of the first major royal events attended by Meghan Markle. At that time, Meghan Markle was still finding her feet at the royal family.

She had already been in the news for being the first woman of colour to be a part of the royal family. Blackamoor art was popular in 18th century Europe. It is also considered as racially insensitive by a lot of people. According to a report by Daily Mail, Princess Michael of Kent’s spokesperson had also issued an official statement which mentioned that she is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence.

Princess Michael of Kent's previous controversy

It was not the first time that Princess Michael of Kent was accused of racism. The same report mentioned that in 2004, she was accused of insulting a group of black diners at a New York restaurant when she told them to go back to the colonies. The Princess Michael of Kent had strongly denied these allegations.

