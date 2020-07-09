Meghan Markle Joins Michelle Obama As A Speaker At The Girl Up Summit 2020

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is teaming with former Frist Lady Michelle Obama for a special event. Both Michelle and Meghan will be speaking at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, held from July 13 to July 15, 2020. This will be Meghan’s first major engagement after the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.

Meghan Markle to speak at the Girl Up Leadership Summit 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced their separation from the royal family duties. The couple’s announcement about stepping away from their senior member roles and giving up their titles caused uproar. Since the couple stepped out down from their duties, they have not taken up any major speaking roles.

But now, Meghan Markle is finally going to deliver her first speaking engagement after her royal departure. The Duchess of Sussex is joining hands with Becoming author and former First Lady Michelle Obama for a special event. Both the ladies will be speaking at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Also read | Meghan Markle Listed As 'Doctor' On Companies House Site In A Bizarre Error

Meghan Markle will be speaking on a topic that is close to her heart: Gender equality and the need for social change. Although the Summit will be virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic, it is considered to pull in a large number of viewers. This news was confirmed by the Girl Up Twitter page recently.

The present is female! 💫 But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! Register 🎟: https://t.co/YZT6jBf6Uc #GirlsLead20 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) July 7, 2020

This is not the first time Michelle Obama will be joining hands with Meghan Markle for an event. Back in 2018, on her Becoming book tour, Michelle Obama was joined by Meghan backstage during her London stop. Meghan was also present at Michelle Obama’s second visit to London for her memoir in 2019.

Also read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Discuss Black Lives Matter Movement With Commonwealth Youths

Apart from Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, many other speakers will be joining this virtual Summit. Actor and Meghan Markle’s friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, and Facebook COO Sherly Sandberg are also the speakers at the event. After giving up their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed up with NY-based Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The Girl Up Summit will Markle’s first even through the agency.

Also read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Official Liquidation Of Sussex Royal Charity

Also read | Michelle Obama Urges People To Vote In Upcoming US Election, Says 'make Your Voices Heard'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.