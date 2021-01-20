Meghan Markle's Father Claims Her Letter Was "the End" Of Their Relationship

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has decided to sue the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and Mail Online for writing an article revealing parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle back in 2018. The public figure mentioned that it was a “plain and serious invasion” of her privacy that led to falsely tagging her as an “uncaring or unloving daughter”. Even though Meghan Markle claimed that the letters were written to Thomas Markle with the intention of “repairing their relationship”, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle said that there was no such intention from her daughter’s side. In fact, Meghan Markle’s father said that Meghan Markle’s letters “actually signaled the end of their relationship”. Read further ahead to know what Thomas Markle has to say about Meghan Markle’s letters.

Also Read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Reunite With Royal Family For Queen's Birthday?

Meghan Markle's father says her letter was the end of their relationship

Even though Meghan Markle’s court case has been making headlines, reports from Mirror reveal that Meghan Markle is applying for a summary judgment. This is a legal step that resolves the cases without them going on a trial. Meghan Markle’s court case is majorly based on her accusing The Mail On Sunday and Mail Online of “invasion of privacy” and “misusing private information” in order to show her in a bad light.

Also Read | Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Distant Cousins From A 100 Years Ago?

But, going against his daughter’s statements, Meghan Markle’s father has claimed that Meghan Markle’s letters vilified him by making out that he was “dishonest, exploitative, publicity-seeking, uncaring and cold-hearted” in a statement obtained by E! Online. Thomas Markle said Meghan Markle's letter didn’t say that she loved him, did not even ask how he was, and showed absolutely no concern about the fact that he had suffered a heart attack. Thomas Markle claimed that Meghan Markle’s letters “actually signaled the end of their relationship and not a reconciliation”.

Also Read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Quit Social Media Over 'hate': Reports

Accusing People magazine, Thomas Markle even stated that it was wrong on the magazine’s part to say that he had lied about Meghan Markle shutting him out. He said that his daughter had shut him out and her letters are proof of it. Thomas Markle criticized People magazine for suggesting that he was to blame for the end of his relationship with his daughter as “he had ignored her”. Meghan Markle’s father revealed that this was "completely false" as he tried to reach Meghan Markle after she got married but he couldn’t find a way of getting her to talk to him. Mr Markle said that he "never" intended to talk to Meghan Markle’s letters publically until he read the article in People magazine.

Also Read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Asked To 'drop Titles & Stop Cashing In' Using Royal Status

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.