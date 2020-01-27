Meghan Markle's Father Says The Couple Has 'hurt Queen' With Announcement

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markel said on Monday, January 27, that he was prepared to face his daughter in the court and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hurt Queen Elizabeth with their abrupt announcement.

On January 8, the couple declared their move to step back as 'senior members' of the royal family. In the wake of the announcement, both Prince Harry and Meghan have agreed with the Queen about 'a progressive new role' for the couple.

However, in a British television program, Thomas Markel said 'they've hurt the queen and the royals'. The Duchess' father further added that he is 'embarrassed' for the couple, and is 'feeling bad' for the Queen. According to him, the break from the royals is 'going to cause far more problems'. Earlier, Thomas had also accused his daughter of 'cheapening' the British Royal family.

In the comments made on the documentary which will be broadcasted by Channel 5, Thomas Markle called the decision of the couple to work and become financially independent is 'disappointing' and 'embarrassing'.

According to him, Meghan 'got every girl's dream' and now, she took the decision of 'tossing that away for money'. Thomas Markel not only accused the couple of undermining 'one of the greatest long-living institutions ever' but also said that Prince Harry and Meghan are 'destroying' it.

Samantha Markle's statements

While Meghan Markle's father remains harsh about the entire transition, the Duchess' estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of 'ripping through the Royal Family like a tornado.'

Samantha wrote in the first person in an opinionated article for a British publication and said that Meghan's aim is gain 'fame and fortune'. The 55-year-old mother of three elaborated about how her sister 'knew the social requirements' that came with marrying into the royal family but chose to disrespect it regardless of that.

According to international reports, Samantha also sided with the Queen, who according to her, had to 'face the stress' as she watched 'her family torn apart'. Meghan's sister also called out the royal couple for saying they wanted a private life and said 'nothing about their actions' so far suggest they truly desire a life away from the limelight. She further also added that she is 'worried' the royal couple 'will never find true happiness.'

