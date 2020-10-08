Meghan Trainor Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child With Hubby Daryl Sabara

Popular American music sensation, Meghan Trainor has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a while now. The artist has recently made headlines as she announced her pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara. Read further ahead to know how she broke the news about her pregnancy for her fans.

Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are one of the most celebrated couples in the American music industry. Recently, on the Today Show’s episode that aired on October 6, 2020, the couple proudly announced Meghan Trainor’s pregnancy. On the show, Meghan Trainor said that she is very good, as everyone can tell and it is all Christmas with them. After the usual small-talk, the artist told the audience that there’s a news that she has been dying to tell everyone and her heart’s pounding out of her chest. Just as Meghan Trainor said “Hit it Daryl”, her husband happily revealed, “We’re pregnant”. Meghan Trainor said that they were so excited that they couldn’t even sleep because they have been waiting for this for a very long time.

On October 7, 2020, Meghan Trainor took to her official Instagram handle to share the good news with the whole world. The artist shared a post of her sonography. Meghan Trainor captioned the post, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳”.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s romance started to brew in 2016. On Meghan Trainor’s 24th birthday, Daryl Sabara executed a picture-perfect proposal to which the artist said “YES”. The two tied the knot in December 23, 2018, and Meghan Trainor told People that it is the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. She said that she got way more than she ever wished for. During an interview with E! Meghan Trainor revealed how her husband raised her confidence. She said that when she feels her worst, he just knows exactly how to fix everything. Even if she’s watching television and starts spacing out, he just looks at her and knows that there’s something on her mind. Meghan Trainor said that it’s the best therapy all day long.

