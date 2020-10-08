Megan Trainor's Latest Song, 'My Kind Of Present' From Upcoming Album Out; Watch Here

Meghan Trainor fans are all set to welcome this Christmas season with a Trainor twist this year. The inauguration of which has already skyrocketed with not just one but two good news. On Wednesday, October 7, Meghan dropped a brand new song from her upcoming album titled A Very Tainor Christmas. On the cover art of the song ‘My Kind of Present’, the singer can be seen holding several Christmas presents wrapped in quirky and colourful gift papers.

Meghan Trainor drops ‘My Kind of Present’

Meghan’s recently released song ‘My Kind of Present’ was written by her in collaboration with brothers Ryan and Justin Trainor. It is one of the five original songs that will be featured on her new album. Although the music video of the song hasn’t been released yet, the cover sees her donning a Santa cap and eating candies. The lyrics of the songs articulate Meghan unleashing her kind of ‘Christmas present’. The lyric of the song reads as the following:

“Baby I want you/ You’re my kind of present/ You’re my kind of present/ You’re my angel from heaven/ So go and tell Santa, don’t bring me nothing"

Check out the song announcement here:

AHHH😭🎄this song means the WORLD to me! Wrote and produced it with my bro’s @ryan.trainor and Jtrain!!! More surprises coming tomorrow 🎁❤️ #MYKINDOFPRESENT. 📸 @ryan.trainor

Along with dropping the song, the singer also alerted fans about more surprises that she has in store for fans. On Thursday, October 8, Meghan’s ‘My Kind of Present’ was followed by the announcement of her pregnancy. Take a look at it here:

You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳

Fans of the singers are tremendously rejoiced to know that the pop star will soon extend a warm welcome to a toddler in her life. On the professional front, Meghan dropped her sixth studio album Treat Myself, earlier this year. The album was partially inspired by her love story with husband Sabara. The elite couple tied the knot in a romantic backyard wedding back in December 2018.

