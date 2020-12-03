Meghan Trainor Reveals About Her Gestational Diabetes, Says 'I'm Healthy & Baby's Healthy'

Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara. On December 2, 2020, in an interview with Today, Meghan opened up about her little bump in the road. She informed her fans about her pregnancy-related health condition- gestational diabetes and that she and her baby boy are doing well. She added that she’s now paying extra attention to her food choices.

Meghan Trainor opens up about her 'little bump in the road'

The No Excuses singer said that she got a little bump in the road and got diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She continued that it’s manageable and it’s okay because she is healthy, and the baby boy is also healthy. The 26-year-old singer admitted that she must really pay attention to everything she eats. Meghan stated that it’s nice to learn about food and health and hear that so many women experience this.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy and is generally detected during a routine screening test. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that almost two per cent to ten per cent of pregnant women develop the disease. The sugar levels in the blood tend to return to normal after pregnancy, but it can also put you at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the later stages.

Meghan is due to give birth to her baby boy in the month of February next year. The singer also has her birthday and wedding anniversary to mark this month. She plans to celebrate the holiday month with hubby while awaiting their baby boy. In the interview, she said that the couple doesn’t drink and party as they are pregnant. So currently, they don’t know what she can do to celebrate. She also requested her friends and family to give her baby stuff for her birthday.

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2018, after dating for two years. They announced about their pregnancy on the Today Show in the month of October. On her work front, the singer recently released her new holiday album named A Very Trainor Christmas.

Image Source: A still from Me too

