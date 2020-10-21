Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Baby's Gender On The Kelly Clarkson Show; WATCH

Meghan Trainor has finally revealed the gender of her baby. Meghan Trainor’s gender reveal took place when the Me Too singer appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. This gender-reveal moment was shared in a sneak peek from the show’s upcoming episode.

Meghan Trainor's baby is a boy

Meghan Trainor surprised her fans on October 7, 2020, and revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara. Meghan's pregnancy was revealed through social media. Even her husband, Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara, shared the news on social media.

Also read | Meghan Trainor Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child With Hubby Daryl Sabara

But even though the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child, they did not reveal the gender of the baby. Although Meghan Trainor has finally revealed whether she is expecting a boy or a girl on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

A sneak peek from this episode showed Trainor saying that she saved the gender reveal for Kelly’s show. After talking about the gender reveal, Meghan Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara and the singer’s brother Ryan Trainor joined the conversation through a video call. The two joined the conversation to make the big announcement.

Also read | Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mother After She 'spilled The Beans' About Her Pregnancy

Soon enough, both Ryan and Daryl screamed, “It’s a boy”. Meghan Trainor’s Instagram also features this sneak peek from Kelly Clarkson’s show. While sharing this gender reveal video on Instagram, Meghan wrote, “So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show!”. Watch Meghan Trainor’s baby's gender reveal here.

During her interview on the show, Meghan Trainor also revealed details about the preparation surrounding the baby’s arrival. Meghan revealed that she is yet to buy things for the baby. On the show, she also joked about not knowing much and people bombarding her with stuff that they would like to buy.

Meghan Trainor’s pregnancy's news was also announced through social media. In an Instagram post, the Future Husband singer shared a picture of her sonogram and wrote, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”. Take a look at Meghan Trainor’s Instagram announcement here.

Also read | Amrita Rao Announces Pregnancy On Social Media In Adorable Post With Husband RJ Anmol

Also read | Rohit Reddy Sums Up Wife Anita's Pregnancy Revelation To Him, Shares Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.