Kelly Clarkson Admits Kicking Down A Door While Babysitting Her Ex's Children; Watch

In the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American singer-songwriter and the host of the TV show Kelly Clarkson admitted that she once kicked down a door when she was dating now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. Interestingly, Kelly made the confession when she chatted with guest Shemar Moore about his door-kicking antics on his CBS show S.W.A.T. Kelly was heard saying, "I need you to know that I have kicked in a door... I have kicked in a door that a contractor had to come to our house and replace the door," on the show.

Kelly further elaborated, "The first time was when I was with my ex and I was watching his children, and we were dating, and I got locked in my bathroom". Later, Shemar asked, "Did he lock you in the bathroom?", to which, Kelly responded, "No he was gone!". Moving further, Kelly explained that when she realised she was trapped she started panicking as she said, "I was freaking out cause I was like, 'this is not happening on my watch!'. I literally kicked the door down in my bathroom". She concluded her confession and said, "I gotta tell you if you can afford it try it. It felt really good...and it feels so powerful".

Kelly Clarkson's confession

Coming to Kelly Clarkson's relationship, she is stepmother to estranged husband Brandon Blackstock's two children, Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13. Kelly and Brandon, who tied the knot in 2013, also have River, six, and Remington, four, together. Kelly filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences. She requested joint physical and legal custody of their children. However, she also previously admitted that their romance was unlike anything she had ever experienced.

Apart from her marriage ending, the Grammy winner has also been dealing with a lawsuit as Brandon's father's company sued her for $1.4m while claiming that she had not yet paid the full commission this year for her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Earlier this month, People reported that in a labour petition, Kelly wrote that Starstruck Management Group violated the California Labor Code for "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements". She also added that "based on these wrongful acts", all agreements should be "declared void and unenforceable".

