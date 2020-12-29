Melissa McCarthy Shares A Witty Audition Tape To Be In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Cast

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most highly anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will be the fourth standalone Thor movie in MCU and will be a follow up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder are currently under pre-production in Australia.

In an interesting turn of events, actor and comedian Melissa McCarthy has expressed her desperate wish to be a part of Thor: Love and Thunder cast. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video with husband Ben Falcone in which she has auditioned for the upcoming Thor movie. Here is a look at Melissa McCarthy's audition tape.

Melissa McCarthy shares a funny audition tape for Thor: Love and Thunder

The funny couple shared their unofficial audition tape for being a part of Thor: Love and Thunder cast. In the two-minute-long video, the couple started off by wishing their fans followers on Christmas before delving into the audition part. In the self-taped video, Falcone has mentioned that they are “desperate to be in the film Thor: Love and Thunder”. The couple then explains how prepared they are in this funny video.

Melissa McCarthy's audition tape

Also Read | Jaimie Alexander To Make MCU Comeback As Lady Sif In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Also Read | Christian Bale To Play 'Gorr, The God Butcher' In Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Falcone says that he has prepared a monologue from The Tempest and Melissa McCarthy is ready with her monologue from the 1985 Geraldine Page movie The Trip to Bountiful. Falcone’s pronunciation of ‘Marvel’ also turns into a funny riff as he likens it to Carvel.

Melissa McCarthy can be seen controlling her laughter on her husband’s pronunciation of ‘Marvel’ before complimenting, “Marvel, you make a wonderful movie and a wonderful ice cream cake”. The pair then starts humming the tunes of an improvised song. Melissa McCarthy then explains her hummus making skills. In Melissa McCarthy's audition tape, the pair also adds that they are already in Australia and can be hired as locals.

Also Read | Chris Pratt Wants 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Co-star Chris Hemsworth To 'stop Working Out'

Also Read | Chris Pratt As Star-Lord To Reunite With Chris Hemsworth In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder

Neither of the actors has worked previously with Taika Waititi who will be directing the Thor: Love and Thunder. However, given the funny nature of previous Thor film, the duo could be a nice addition in the cast. Thor: Love and Thunder cast will see several familiar faces reprising their roles like Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Chris Hemsworth in the titular role. Christian Bale has also been confirmed as the antagonist Gorr, the God Butcher, for the movie. The plot details are not known for now but the makers are eyeing a 2022 release.

Image Credits: Melissa McCarthy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.