Melissa McCarthy To Play 'Fake Hela' In Marvel's Upcoming 'Thor: Love And Thunder’

Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy was spotted on the set of the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder. McCarthy was seen wearing the costume of the villain, Hela, which was played by Cate Blanchett in the previous movie, Thor: Ragnarok. According to Daily Mail, Melissa McCarthy will be playing the role of "Fake Hela" in the upcoming film.

Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone have been in Australia since late last year, with the Bridesmaids actress filming the upcoming TV mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers. On Christmas Day, Melissa and Ben shared a video on Instagram, jokingly appealing to actor Chris Hemsworth and Marvel to give them a role in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. In the video, Melissa's husband Ben mentioned that they were "desperate to be in the film" while Melissa joined in saying, "Respectfully, sure". Take a look at the video below.

Melissa McCarthy in Thor: Love and Thunder

In Thor: Ragnarok, Luke Hemsworth portrayed the character of Thor for an Asgardian play that depicted Loki's 'death' from Thor: The Dark World and Matt Damon played the character of the trickster god, Loki. According to Daily Mail, McCarthy will now be playing the character of Hela in a similar manner. Filming is currently underway in Australia and pictures of Melissa McCarthy in Thor: Love And Thunder have been storming the internet for a couple of days now. According to set photos, McCarthy's scenes will follow in the format of Ragnarok's humorous 'play-within-the-film' sequence featuring Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Sam Neill playing the roles of Fake Thor, Fake Loki, and Fake Odin, respectively. You can have a look at some of the photos from the sets below.

Thor: Love And Thunder cast

The Thor: Love And Thunder cast, in main roles, will include Chris Hemsworth as Thor: The God of Thunder and the former king of Asgard; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie - The king of New Asgard and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster - an astrophysicist and Thor's ex-girlfriend who is undergoing cancer treatment while becoming the superhero the Mighty Thor and gaining similar powers to Thor. Actor Christian Bale will also appear in the film as Gorr the God Butcher along with Chris Pratt who will reprise his role as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the 29th film and will be released as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

