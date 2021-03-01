What Is Chaos Magic In Marvel Comics? Find Out Scarlet Witch's Real Power Level

WandaVision has been doing a phenomenal job with every new episode that comes out. The last WandaVision episode 8 was arguably the most well-reviewed episode to date. The episode revealed the backstory of how Wanda came to create Westview and the truth about the Vision inside of Westview. At the end of the episode, Agatha called Wanda the Scarlet Witch and said she has the powers of Chaos Magic, the most dangerous magic in the MCU. Read on to find out what is Chaos Magic.

What is Chaos Magic in Marvel Comics? WandaVision Spoilers

A word of warning, there are WandaVision spoilers ahead, so tread with caution. WandaVision hasn't yet explained the concept of Chaos Magic in the show, but there are a lot of instances of the use of Chaos Magic in the Marvel comics. In the comics, Chaos Magic is one of the most potent forms of magic.

The reason Chaos Magic is said to be so powerful is the magicians who have access to chaos magic can rewrite reality itself. The powers are on par with the Jean Grey Phoenix powers. Wanda has been literally changing the physical landscape around herself and transforming objects into other objects, and all of it subconsciously, and Wanda seems to have a seemingly unlimited supply.

In the comics, during Wanda's birth, the God of Chaos Magic, Chthon had attempted to possess her while she was born, but wasn't quite successful. It might be the reason that Wanda has almost unlimited amounts of Chaos Magic energy. The Chaos God Chthon is the source of all chaos magic. In the comics, Agatha was also a major part of Wanda's life and served as her teacher for most of their relationship.

Agatha in the comics taught Wanda to harness her latent Chaos Magic abilities to enhance her powers as a witch. At one point in the comics, she was so strong that she could create her own multiverses at will which is a feat even Gods would struggle to achieve. The Westview Alternate reality in WandaVision is just a small example of the potential of Wanda's powers. That is the main reason Agatha is so wary of Wanda in the show. She knows how powerful Wanda can potentially become.

WandaVision Episode 9 Release Date

The WandaVision finale will be out on February 5, 2021. After a long exciting storyline, the show will come to a close and open Phase 4 of the MCU to bigger possibilities. Fans can't wait to find out what's next in store from Marvel. Fans can watch all episodes of WandaVision on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and the upcoming Marvel shows.

