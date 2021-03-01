Brie Larson Gives Laurie Hernandez's Captain Marvel Costume 'formal Stamp Of Approval'

Brie Larson, on February 28, responded to Olympian Laurie Hernandez when the latter asked her if she approved of her performance leotard. All of it started with an Instagram post where the 20-year-old Olympian said that she would be basing all of her costumes this season on superheroes. The first leotard of hers was inspired by Captain Marvel and she tagged Brie Larson on her picture asking the actor what she thought about her costume. After everything was said and done, it looks like Laurie and Brie have formed a friendship of sorts with plans to hang out together in the future.

Olympic attire gains Marvel approval

Laurie Hernandez posted a picture on her Instagram on Saturday, February 27, 2021, where she was seen striking her athletic pose as she wore her Captain Marvel-inspired costume. She had tagged Larson on the picture asking for her approval and the latter was quick to reply in the early hours of Sunday by sharing Laurie’s post on her Twitter account. She captioned it by saying that Hernandez could take that to be her official stamp of approval. Larson also wrote that she was watching the Olympic Gymnast and was wishing her all the strength in her comeback performance.

@LaurieHernandez Consider this my formal stamp of approval!! Watching and wishing you strength in your return! pic.twitter.com/weNWbZgEkA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 28, 2021

Laurie Hernandez was seemingly overjoyed and chose to retweet the post that was made by Brie Larson. She expressed her utmost gratitude for the response she received from the 31-year-old actor and asked if the two could play Mario Kart or Zelda once the pandemic was over. Larson had also commented on Laurie’s Instagram post by saying that she approved.

Ahh thank you! when the pandemic is over... we should play mario kart or zelda together👉🏽👈🏽 https://t.co/fKAd7d9I8Y — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) February 28, 2021

The Olympic gymnast’s performance on Saturday marked her comeback after her last performance in 2016. Her last performance was in the 2016 Rio Olympics. It was for the comeback performance that the gymnast chose the Captain Marvel attire as it signified strength to her.

You murda’d it! So damn impressive. Congratulations and thanks! https://t.co/HTJzQQikY5 — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) February 28, 2021

Laurie Hernandez’s Winter Olympic Cup routine was based on the Broadway musical called Hamilton-Inspired. The performance by her impressed the actor of the musical Odom Junior who reached out to Hernandez on Twitter. He called her performance “damn impressive’”

