Melissa Rauch's Movies Like 'Are You Here', 'Ice Age' & Others To Add To Your Watchlist

American actor Melissa Rauch is known for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Melissa Rauch rose to fame with her role in several TV Shows like The Office, among others. The actor has also been a part of several movies and is also known to lend her voice in animated movies and shows. She lent her voice for movies like Ice Age and Batman and Harley Quinn. Here are some of Melissa Rauch's movies you might have missed.

Ice Age

Ice Age: Collision Course is produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox. It is the fifth installment in the Ice Age film series and the sequel to Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012). The film was directed by Mike Thurmeier, it stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, Seann William Scott, Josh Peck, Jennifer Lopez, and Simon Pegg reprising their roles from the previous films alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam DeVine, Nick Offerman, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Rauch, Michael Strahan, Jessie J, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Are You Here

Are You Here is written and directed by Matthew Weiner. The film stars Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa Rauch and Amy Poehler. The plot follows a bipolar man who inherits his estranged father’s fortune and must then battle his sister in court for it while simultaneously battling his psychological issues. Are You Here premiered on September 7, 2013, at the Toronto International Film Festival under the title You Are Here and released in the United States on August 22, 2014.

Also Read| Melissa Rauch welcomes a baby boy, pens thank you note for 'front line heroes'

Ode to Joy

Ode to Joy is a romantic comedy film starring Martin Freeman, Melissa Rauch and Morena Baccarin. The film premiered at the 2019 RiverRun International Film Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and was released theatrically on August 9, 2019. The film is based on a true story by Chris Higgins.

Also Read| Jennifer Lopez's animated movies that were a hit: From 'Home' to 'Ice Age'

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman and Harley Quinn is an animated movie produced by Warner Bros. Animation and distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. It is the twenty-ninth film in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series. Helmed by Sam Liu, it premiered on July 21, 2017, at San Diego Comic-Con International. The film was released on digital on August 15, 2017, and on DVD and Blu-ray on August 29. Melissa Rauch lent her voice for the character of Harley Quinn.

Also Read| Beyonce's 'Rise Up', Rihanna's 'Toward the Sun' & other hit songs from animated movies

Also Read| National Children Day 2020: Animated movies on Netflix that tweens will love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.